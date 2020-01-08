Person dies following tractor incident near Cromwell
Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 8:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Person dies following tractor incident near Cromwell"
One
person has died after a tractor rolled on a property near
Cromwell.
Police received a report about 5:40pm that a
tractor had rolled off State Highway 6 in Kawarau
Gorge.
Medical attention was administered to the driver
but he died at the scene.
WorkSafe is being
advised.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations