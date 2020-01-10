Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Missing letter found during 170m barrier removal

Friday, 10 January 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Pike River Recovery Agency

The “missing letter” left by a NZ Mines Rescue team at the Pike River Mine drift 170m barrier in 2011 has finally been found.

The team that built the barrier in 2011 attached the letter which was a promise to return. In recent months when the Pike River Recovery Agency recovered the drift up to the 170m barrier, the letter could not be found and a replacement had been placed on the outbye (external) side of the drift.

Family Reference Group members Rowdy Durbridge and Sonya Rockhouse were at the mine site this week to witness the removal of the barrier. While looking at the barrier rubble brought out of the mine drift, Rowdy spotted something that looked out of place, and it turned out to be the missing letter, slightly worse for wear.

Rowdy was the last person to see this letter outside of the Mines Rescue team, before it was placed at the seal, so it was an emotional moment for both Rowdy and Dinghy.

“We couldn’t work out what had happened to the letter, but finally we have it back. It must have been covered over at some stage. It’s being dried out and together with the Family Reference Group, we’ll decide what to do next with it,” Chief Operating Officer Dinghy Pattinson says.

The Agency first stepped through the 170m barrier just before Christmas, after two weeks of ventilating the 2.3km drift access tunnel with fresh air.

This week Agency miners trained by NZ Police completed a forensic search and examination of the area immediately in-bye (on the internal side) the barrier. Mining teams are recovering the drift in approximately 20m sections with support from NZ Police specialists who are on-site to coordinate the forensic examination, and to receive and process any items that may be of interest to the on-going criminal investigation.

“Police and the Agency will be keeping the families fully informed as to any items of interest located within the drift but won’t be commenting publicly on any matters relevant to the criminal investigation. Any new information collected from the drift that may be of relevance to the 2011 coronial findings will be referred to the Chief Coroner for consideration,” Police’s on-site Operation Commander Acting Superintendent David Greig says.

The 2011 inquest concluded that 29 men died at Pike River Mine on 19 November 2010 following a large explosion.

Removing the barrier marks the start of the next phase which will be to advance safely up the rest of the drift over coming months.

“We’ll now be able to get machinery into the main part of the drift, including the loader and drill rigs which will enable additional roof support to be installed where required,” Agency Chief Operating Officer Dinghy Pattinson says.

“We’ll be using a driftrunner to get our teams up to where they will be working. Our plans dictate that we never have more than six men underground at any one time, and we have a six man refuge chamber that will be advanced as we move up the drift. There are also a number of other controls in place to mitigate the risks of working underground – these are outlined in the various plans available to anyone on our website.

“The mine was closed for two weeks over the Christmas period and it has confirmed the atmosphere underground has remained in a stable condition,” he says.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Pike River Recovery Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. Given the massive outpouring of public grief in Iran over the murder of Qassem Soleimani, some reciprocal action by Iran was necessary, but (so far) it has been almost entirely symbolic in nature... More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 