"Man dies after getting in trouble in water - Seatoun, Wellington"

A man has died after getting into trouble in the water at Seatoun, Wellington, this evening.

Emergency services were called to Seatoun Wharf at 8.35pm.

The man was transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition and tragically died a short time later.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

