Mail theft, Waikato

Police are investigating after mail was stolen from nine post boxes throughout Waikato.

Paeroa Police were initially investigating thefts from local boxes on William Street between Friday 27 and Monday 30 December, and Belmont Road between Friday 3 and Monday 6 January.

A significant amount of mail stolen from those two boxes was recovered last week thanks to a helpful member of the public.

However, enquiries have found seven further boxes have also been targeted:

· Kenny Street, Waihi

· Kenrick Street, Te Aroha

· Stanley Street, Te Aroha

· Canada Street, Morrinsville

· Shakespeare Street, Cambridge

· Hautapu Road, Tamahere

· Peachgrove Road , Hamilton

Police would like to return the mail recovered so far to its original senders and also identify any property that may have been taken from it.

Anyone who posted mail to any of these boxes over the holiday period is urged to get in touch with Police by calling 105.

Enquiries into the thefts are ongoing with several positive lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information that may assist is also asked to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

