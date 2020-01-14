Update: Fatal fire, Christchurch
Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to investigate following a fatal fire at a
boarding house on Shaw Avenue yesterday morning.
Police
and Fire and Emergency staff are continuing the scene
examination.
A post-mortem examination of the deceased
will also take place
today.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations