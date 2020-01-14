Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The inaugural Walter Peak High Country Farm Run

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Real Journey

Register now for the inaugural Walter Peak High Country Farm Run

Registrations are open for the first-ever Walter Peak High Country Farm run, to be held in Queenstown on the decade’s first leap day - Saturday 29 February 2020.

This fun event for the whole family includes a TSS Earnslaw Cruise Finishers Medal for each participant plus a range of spot prizes. Participants can choose one of two options: either a 5km run or a 10km run, which is two laps of the 5km course. The course covers a variety of non-technical terrain including 4WD farm tracks and bridle trails with spectacular mountain and lake views.

The event will begin with a 45-minute cruise on the TSS Earnslaw at 8am, which will include an event briefing, and participants will arrive in plenty of time for the 9am start by the Walter Peak wharf.

After the event, everyone can reward themselves with a range of delectable food and refreshments from the Walter Peak pop-up BBQ before embarking on the return cruise to Steamer Wharf. The awards ceremony, which will be held during the return cruise on the TSS Earnslaw from 11am onwards, will also include a prize ceremony for each age category.

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says, “We are delighted to be involved in hosting this event for all ages. This family friendly run at Walter Peak High Country Farm sits well with our aim to engage with local community values. Most visitors usually only see the Colonel’s Homestead Restaurant and the farm tour, so this is a great opportunity for everyone to explore a lot more of our farm.”

Prices range from $29 for under 5-year-olds to $69 for adults running the 10km course. For more information and online registrations go to http://activeqt.co.nz/event/walter-peak-high-country-run/ or https://www.realjourneys.co.nz/en/experiences/special-events/walter-peak-high-country-run/

Registrations close midnight on Sunday 23rd February, unless the event sells out prior, and pre-event registration is open from 3pm – 7pm on Friday 28 February or between 7am and 7.45am on Saturday 29th February at the Real Journeys Visitor Centre on Steamer Wharf.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Journey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Harry/Meghan Affair, And Iran

Those “Meghzit” headlines seem apt, given how closely Britain’s January 31 exit from the European Union resembles the imminent departure from the Royal Family’s top team of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. For young Iranians, the accidental downing of the Ukrainian airliner is just the latest example of the deadly incompetence and dishonesty of their leaders... More>>


 

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 