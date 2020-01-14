Appeal for information following aggravated robbery

Detective Michael Scott:

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, yesterday.

Around 4.35pm two men wearing balaclavas entered the Pawn Shop on Blenheim Road.

The men used a hammer and a pole to smash display cabinets before making off with jewellery in a stolen black Mazda Atenza driven by a third man.

The stolen vehicle was then abandoned after crashing approximately 300 metres from the Pawn Shop.

The three offenders then fled on foot along Hansons Lane towards Riccarton Road.

While the victims were not injured during the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





