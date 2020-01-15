Stolen pounamu recovered
Wednesday, 15 January 2020, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have recovered the treasured pounamu carving that was
stolen from inside the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa
complex on Saturday 11 January.
A search warrant was
executed today at an address in Christchurch where the
pounamu was found.
We are speaking to a 34-year-old man in
relation to the burglary.
Staff and visitors were
absolutely devastated to find the pounamu had been taken and
we are pleased to be able to return it to them and hold the
person responsible.
We'd also like to thank the public for
their
assistance.
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>