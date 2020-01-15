Police are responding to a crash on SH1, Atiamuri
Police are responding to a crash on SH1, Atiamuri – north of Taupo.
Police were notified of the crash at 4:09 pm, there will likely be delays.
Inevitably, children hear a lot about climate change - on the news, on the street, from their friends – and a lot of that news is pretty scary, even for adults. Until very recently, one place where children haven’t heard much about climate change. That’s odd. If education is about preparing children for the future, then it seems like a total no-brainer to be teaching children about the intensifying consequences of climate change for the world they will soon inherit from us. Thankfully, the education system is now doing something about it. You can read the balanced, thoughtful teacher resource material for yourself, right here... More>>
Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced
With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>
Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change
New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>
Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'
Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>
In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis
Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>