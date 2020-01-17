Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overnight closures this weekend on SH73 Arthurs Pass

Friday, 17 January 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that SH73 between Arthurs Pass and Turiwhate will be closed overnight Sunday 19th January and Monday 20st January from 9pm to 6am.

The detour route between the East and West Coast is Lewis Pass via State Highway 7.

The closure is to allow contractors to complete maintenance and surfacing works at a number of bridges. Head to the journeys website www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for more information.

West Coast Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham advises motorists to plan ahead.

“If possible, motorists should consider delaying their travel or taking an alternative route.

“The Transport Agency is undertaking this work on a number of bridges to improve your journey over the alpine pass. We appreciate delays can be frustrating for motorists but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.”

Works are weather dependent and if poor weather is forecast, work will be postponed to the days following.

All road users are advised to check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ for up to date information.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS

• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
