Police acknowledge sentencing in historic child abuse case
Friday, 17 January 2020, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police acknowledge sentencing in historic child abuse
case"
Police acknowledge the sentencing on 16 January of
Neville Kingsley Saunders on historic child abuse
charges.
Saunders, 70, was convicted in Whanganui District
Court in relation to the indecent assault of two boys in the
1960s and 1970s.
Police believe there may be other people
impacted by Saunders’ offending who have not yet spoken to
Police.
We encourage them to get in touch either by
contacting their local police station or by emailing the
Adult Sexual Assault team at Police National Headquarters:
ASA@police.govt.nz.
ENDS
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>