"Police acknowledge sentencing in historic child abuse case"

Police acknowledge the sentencing on 16 January of Neville Kingsley Saunders on historic child abuse charges.

Saunders, 70, was convicted in Whanganui District Court in relation to the indecent assault of two boys in the 1960s and 1970s.

Police believe there may be other people impacted by Saunders’ offending who have not yet spoken to Police.

We encourage them to get in touch either by contacting their local police station or by emailing the Adult Sexual Assault team at Police National Headquarters: ASA@police.govt.nz.

