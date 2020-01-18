UPDATE Firearms incident, Ruatoria
Saturday, 18 January 2020, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are working to locate those involved in this
morning's firearms incident in Ruatoria and are following
strong lines of enquiry.
We would like to reassure members
of the public that this was an isolated incident involving
parties know to each other.
Local residents should
expect a continued Police presence in the area throughout
the weekend.
Anyone with information that may assist this
investigation is urged to contact Police on 105 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>