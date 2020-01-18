UPDATE Firearms incident, Ruatoria

Police are working to locate those involved in this morning's firearms incident in Ruatoria and are following strong lines of enquiry.

We would like to reassure members of the public that this was an isolated incident involving parties know to each other.

Local residents should expect a continued Police presence in the area throughout the weekend.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

