Serious crash, Kaipara Flats
Sunday, 19 January 2020, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Diversions are in place following a motorcycle crash at
Kaipara Flats this afternoon.
Emergency services were
called to the scene on Woodcocks Road about 12.35pm.
The
motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries.
Diversions
are in place at Woodcocks Road and Old Kaipara Road, and
Woodcocks Road and Carran Road.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area, if
possible.
Hold the champagne, folks. This week’s China/US deal is more about a change in tone between the world’s two biggest economies – thank goodness they’re not slapping more tariffs on each other! - than a landmark change in substance. The high walls of US and Chinese tariffs built in recent years will largely remain intact, and few economists are predicting the deal will significantly boost the growth prospects for a slowing US economy. As the New York Times noted this morning, the likes of New Zealand will still face the trade barriers imposed by the Trump administration during the recent rounds of fighting. More>>