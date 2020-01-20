Waikato Expressway blocked - Taupriri, Waikato - Waikato

Both lanes of the Waikato Expressway are currently blocked following a single-vehicle crash south of the Gordonton on-ramp.

Police were alerted to the incident involving a truck around 6.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency services are working to clear the road.

