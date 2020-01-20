Fire and Emergency NZ investigating false alarm
Monday, 20 January 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Please attribute to Rhys Jones Chief Executive, Fire and
Emergency New Zealand:
Today Fire and Emergency New
Zealand is investigating what caused a number of our fire
station sirens from Tauranga to Waihi to activate yesterday
evening.
This should not have happened and I apologise to
Bay of Plenty people who were affected.
We take this false
alarm very seriously. We are investigating the cause, and
because our sirens are linked in to a nationwide emergency
alert system, we will also work with other responding
partners.
Despite this false alarm, I ask people to retain
confidence in the alert system of text message alarms and
sirens. These alerts are life-savers.
We will provide an
update when we know
more.
