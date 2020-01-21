Bus rolled, Glenorchy-Queenstown Road

A bus has rolled on Glenorchy-Queenstown Road about 7km southwest of Queenstown.

It happened about 1:45pm and the road, just south of Closeburn Road, is currently blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

It's believed there are injuries involved.

More information will be released when available.



