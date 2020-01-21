Homer Tunnel is closed - Tunnel closed, Milford Sounds
Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the Homer Tunnel in Milford Sound.
Police were notified at 3:43 pm, the tunnel is currently
closed.
Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the Homer Tunnel in Milford Sound.
Police were notified at 3:43 pm, the tunnel is currently
closed.
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>
PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business
The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>
Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced
With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>
Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change
New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>
In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis
Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>