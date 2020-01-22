Kiingitanga flag lowered at Ihumaatao



Representatives of Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII have lowered the King’s flag at lhumaatao in the expectation of a resolution of the disputed whenua.

Kiingi Tuuheitia visited lhumaatao on Saturday 3rd August 2019 and raised his manawa as a symbol of peace and unity and offered to facilitate discussions between mana whenua who agreed that they wanted their land returned.

Kiingitanga has spent six months of intense negotiations to find a creative solution outside of the Treaty of Waitangi settlement process for the return of Ihumaatao to its rightful owners.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa says the King’s work is largely concluded with the expectation of a positive resolution ahead of Waitangi Day.

“There’s still some work to do, but Kiingitanga is satisfied that now is the time to retrieve the flag from Ihumaatao.

“In essence, Kiingi Tuuheitia’s work is done. He has successfully interceded on behalf of his people to find a pathway to a resolution that is outside of the Treaty process.”

Kiingitanga has acknowledged the patience and hard work of others, particularly Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“It’s been a challenging process and we will be better for it as a people and a nation.”

© Scoop Media

