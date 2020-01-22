SH6 Makarora to Wanaka – delays this week and possibly next
Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 2:04 pm
Press Release: NZTA
22 January 2020
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
advises people travelling on SH6 Makarora to Wanaka to allow
extra time for their journeys tomorrow and Friday.
There is road resealing work on a number of sites with up
to 30 minutes delay overall on Thursday 23 January and
Friday 24 January.
The work sites are spread from The
Neck (of Lake Wanaka) to just north of the Blue Pools,
including work in Makarora township.
Road users will
experience delays of up to 30 minutes on these two days
between 7 am and 1.30 pm and also from 4 pm to 10 pm at
night.
If it is wet on Thursday or Friday, work may
need to continue onto Monday 27 February.
All road
users are advised to check
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/ for up to date
information.
The Transport Agency thanks all road
users for their patience at road work sites and around our
people who are making the most of the warm summer days to
get this essential work done ahead of
winter.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On Why The Dice Are Loaded Against Women In Public Life
If they enter public life, women can expect a type of intense (and contradictory) scrutiny that is rarely applied to their male counterparts. If they are relatively young and conventionally attractive, such women will tend to be written off as lightweights – yet if they’re older and obviously competent, doubts will then tend to be raised about their “electability” and whether they are “warm” and “likeable” enough to connect with voters. Too conventionally feminine or not conventionally feminine enough? Too cold and too cerebral, or too warm and flighty to be seriously considered for high public office? For women in the public spotlight, the Goldilocks moments (when things are just right) are few and far between. More>>