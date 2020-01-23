Renwick residents urged to conserve water

Renwick residents are being strongly encouraged to conserve water.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says with a period of hot weather predicted and no rain forecast, locals are encouraged to begin conserving water now.

“Residents are asked to restrict irrigation use during the heat of the day and from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm to avoid significant reductions in the reservoir’s capacity. Reduced capacity has an impact on the water available for firefighting and other emergencies,” Stephen said.

“There are a range of steps people can take to conserve water including fixing leaking or dripping taps, taking short showers, and washing clothes and dishes on a full load.

“Over the past few summers Renwick residents have done a great job in voluntarily reducing their water use. If these habits continue we may be able to avoid imposed restrictions this summer,” Stephen said.

To help people better understand the town’s water use, Renwick water use graphs are uploaded twice a week to the Council’s website and are viewable at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/utilities/water-supplies/renwick-water-supply-and-reticulation

Council is investing just over $10 million over three years in long-term water management infrastructure for Renwick.

“As well as construction of the new reservoir, we’re completing new wells at Conders Bend, installing the pipeline from the wells to the new water treatment plant, and constructing the treatment plant.”

“Once this programme is complete, Renwick will have a safe and secure supply that meets the national drinking water standards,” Stephen said.

“Until then, please reduce your water consumption over the summer months.”

Tips to conserve water:

Please do:

Take short showers

Fix leaks and dripping taps

Wash clothes and dishes on full load

Irrigate early in the morning and late in the evening

Check farm equipment, troughs, pipes and water meters for signs of leakage

Download the Council’s Antenno app to receive water alerts.

Please don’t:

Wash vehicles

Fill swimming pools

Clean driveways and outdoor areas with a hose.

For further information on saving water please go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/environmental-education/living-more-sustainably/valuable-water/water-actions

ENDS





© Scoop Media

