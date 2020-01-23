Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Renwick residents urged to conserve water

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 11:57 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Renwick residents are being strongly encouraged to conserve water.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says with a period of hot weather predicted and no rain forecast, locals are encouraged to begin conserving water now.

“Residents are asked to restrict irrigation use during the heat of the day and from 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm to avoid significant reductions in the reservoir’s capacity. Reduced capacity has an impact on the water available for firefighting and other emergencies,” Stephen said.

“There are a range of steps people can take to conserve water including fixing leaking or dripping taps, taking short showers, and washing clothes and dishes on a full load.

“Over the past few summers Renwick residents have done a great job in voluntarily reducing their water use. If these habits continue we may be able to avoid imposed restrictions this summer,” Stephen said.

To help people better understand the town’s water use, Renwick water use graphs are uploaded twice a week to the Council’s website and are viewable at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/utilities/water-supplies/renwick-water-supply-and-reticulation

Council is investing just over $10 million over three years in long-term water management infrastructure for Renwick.

“As well as construction of the new reservoir, we’re completing new wells at Conders Bend, installing the pipeline from the wells to the new water treatment plant, and constructing the treatment plant.”

“Once this programme is complete, Renwick will have a safe and secure supply that meets the national drinking water standards,” Stephen said.

“Until then, please reduce your water consumption over the summer months.”

Tips to conserve water:

Please do:

Take short showers

Fix leaks and dripping taps

Wash clothes and dishes on full load

Irrigate early in the morning and late in the evening

Check farm equipment, troughs, pipes and water meters for signs of leakage

Download the Council’s Antenno app to receive water alerts.

Please don’t:

Wash vehicles

Fill swimming pools

Clean driveways and outdoor areas with a hose.

For further information on saving water please go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/environmental-education/living-more-sustainably/valuable-water/water-actions

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell : On Dealing With Impeccable, Impeachable Lies

By now, the end game the Republican Senate majority has in mind in their setting of the rules for the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump is pretty clear to everyone: first deny the Democrats the ability to call witnesses and offer evidence, and then derisively dismiss the charges for lack of evidence. For his part, does former security adviser John Bolton really, really want to testify against his former boss? If there was any competing faction within the Republican Party, there might be some point for Bolton in doing so – but there isn’t. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:


In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 