Death toll from Whakaari/White Island eruption rises to 20

Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander

Two people missing presumed deceased following the Whakaari/White Island eruption have now been confirmed as deceased by the Chief Coroner.

The two deceased are Hayden Marshall-Inman of New Zealand and Winona Langford of Australia.

The Chief Coroner has ruled that both Winona and Hayden died on Whakaari/White Island.

The deaths of Winona and Hayden brings the official number of deceased to 20, 18 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia.





© Scoop Media

