Death toll from Whakaari/White Island eruption rises to 20
Thursday, 23 January 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations
Commander
Two people missing presumed deceased
following the Whakaari/White Island eruption have now been
confirmed as deceased by the Chief Coroner.
The two
deceased are Hayden Marshall-Inman of New Zealand and Winona
Langford of Australia.
The Chief Coroner has ruled that
both Winona and Hayden died on Whakaari/White Island.
The
deaths of Winona and Hayden brings the official number of
deceased to 20, 18 of whom died in New Zealand and two in
Australia.
