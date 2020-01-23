Hamilton’s hottest weekend requires wise water use

With Auckland Anniversary weekend approaching, we need to be aware of our water use.

In past years, Auckland Anniversary weekend is when our water use is at its highest and with Sunday 26 January forecasted for a high of 31 degrees, the temptation to use water unnecessarily will be prevalent.

“Despite the heat, it’s important that we limit our water use,” says Hamilton City Council Compliance Manager Trent Fowles.

“We are all responsible for our own water use, and if we don’t start taking it seriously more stringent restrictions will need to be put in place,” says Mr Fowles.

“Water conservation can be as simple as letting your grass grow longer or not overfilling your pool, there really is no excuse for unnecessary usage.”

Mr Fowles encourages everyone to adopt some of the smart water tips into their day-to-day.

Letting your grass grow longer in summer will help it hold water better and stay greener for longer. Deep soaking your lawn every three to five days, rather than a short daily water, will let it grow deeper and stronger roots, reducing water use.

Sprinkler monitors are out on the streets now looking for anyone not following the rules of our current water restrictions (water alert Level 2). They will be searching for sprinklers being used out of hours or on the wrong days, as well as any water wasting.

“Hamilton’s current levels of water use is unsustainable and as a result it requires monitoring and, where necessary, intervention,” says Mr Fowles.

More information about the water restrictions can be found here

You can also sign up to receive updates about directly from at smartwater.org.nz/subscribe

About the water alert level system:

The Water Alert Levels and their corresponding requirements are a way to use water in a sustainable manner and ensure consistent supply throughout summer. The water alert level system consists of four alert levels and matching requirements.

Water Alert Level 1

Use sprinkler systems between 6am – 8am and 6pm – 8pm

Hand-held hosing can be used anytime

Water Alert Level 2

Use sprinkler systems on alternate days between

6am – 8am and 6pm – 8pm

Hand-held hosing can be used anytime

Water Alert Level 3

No use of sprinklers.

Hand-held hosing only

Water Alert Level 4

No use of outside water systems





