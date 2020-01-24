Change in fire season status for Auckland

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is updating its fire season status for the Auckland region.

From 8am Tuesday morning, the entire Auckland region and North Waikato will change to a prohibited fire season.

A restricted season has been in place across greater Auckland and a prohibited fire season across all the islands of the Hauraki Gulf since the end of November.

A prohibited season means a total fire ban, with any current fire permits for the area suspended from the date the prohibited season starts.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Thomas Harre says the region is very dry.

"We have had a couple of close calls recently where our crews have done brilliant jobs to bring potentially dangerous fires under control.

"It only takes a spark to start a fire."

Thomas Harre says with high temperatures forecast for the long weekend, we need everyone throughout the region to carefully check what activates they can do with fire.

This now means all of Te Hiku (Auckland/Northland) will be in a prohibited fire season.

For more information on whether you can light a fire in your area head to www.checkitsalright.nz

