Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Auckland Anniversary Week

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 8:20 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Surf Life Saving Northern Region - summary and statistics for Auckland Anniversary Weekend 25-27 January 2020


A very busy weekend with 10,300 people enjoying the SLSNR-patrolled beaches on Saturday, 11,200 on Sunday and 11,900 people today.

A wrapup of activity around the sub-regions for today (Monday 27 January) follows.

Northland

Whangarei Heads lifeguards in an IRB and the Bream Bay Rescue Jet Ski and Coastguard conducted a search for a missing diver just south of Awaroa Bay, Taiharuru around noon today. The diver was sadly found deceased just after 1pm and the lifeguards took the person back to the Coastguard vessel, which transported them back to Police waiting on shore at a local marina.

Just before 5pm, Ruakaka lifeguards were made aware by the family of two 17-year-old males that they hadn’t been seen for two hours after going for a swim. Ruakaka launched a search before locating the pair near the river mouth around 10 minutes later.

Auckland

Takapuna lifeguards gave first aid to a 13-year-old boy who dislocated his shoulder in the playground. He was taken to hospital by family friends he was at the beach with.

United North Piha lifeguards in an IRB assisted a swimmer to shore who was too tired to make it back in by themselves.

Muriwai had thousands of people coming to the beach today but they also had a lot of bluebottle jellyfish in the water. SurfCom updated Safeswim with a warning in the morning; however, the lifeguards had to give first-aid to 17 people who were stung throughout the day.

Waikato

Kariaotahi lifeguards had a very busy day with more than a thousand people visiting the beach throughout the day. A woman in her 30s was dumped by a wave and dislocated her right shoulder. She was in severe pain and started going into shock. Lifeguards administered first-aid until the ambulance arrived and took the woman to hospital.

Lifeguards also rescued three people swept out of the depths into a hole. The IRB rescued two of them and the other was saved by a lifeguard with a tube. They also rescued a 44-year-old woman who lost her footing and was swept away. A lifeguard swam out with a tube and brought her back to shore.

The lifeguards also assisted a 15-year-old on a body-board who couldn't get their footing to get back in so was assisted to shallows. They also aided two teenagers who lost their footing and were brought back to shallows. Contact is Mike Lawrence, 021 277 8872 for media follow-up.

Just before 2pm, Raglan lifeguards assisted a vessel which lost engine power and was drifting 30m from the Raglan Bar. The lifeguards evacuated the three people on board and took them further offshore to safety. Coastguard’s Gallagher Rescue arrived on scene a short while later and was able to tow the abandoned vessel to safer waters before picking up the people in the IRB.

Raglan guards also rescued four people today. There was a mass rescue of three people who got caught in a flash rip off the northern flag. One was rescued by a lifeguard with a tube, another by a lifeguard on a rescue board and the final one was rescued by the IRB. The last rescue was a woman who swam out too far and couldn’t get back to shore. She was returned to shore by the IRB.

Today’s Statistics

No. of people rescued 8
No. of people assisted 7
No. of major 1st aids 2
No. of minor 1st aids 45
No. of searches 2
No. of PA's 710
No. of Public Involved 3750
Peak headcount 12879
Total hours worked 1494.75
No. MDT Jobs 1

Weekend Statistics: (Sat-Mon)

No. of people rescued 22
No. of people assisted 30
No. of major 1st aids 8
No. of minor 1st aids 126
No. of searches 7
No. of PA's 1618
No. of Public Involved 8480
Peak headcount 34479
Total hours worked 5105.75
No. MDT Jobs 3

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Double Standard That’s Bound To Dominate The Election

Are National really better political managers than Labour, particularly when it comes to running the economy? For many voters – and the business community in particular - their belief in National’s inherent competence is a simple act of faith. (For them, centre- left governments are just a temporary aberration by misguided voters, to be tolerated only until business-as-usual can be resumed.) Routinely for instance, the business confidence surveys continue to perpetuate the myth that National are the only prudent stewards of the economy. By and large, the business confidence surveys have been an outlet for the sustained temper tantrum felt by business leaders at the election result of 2017, rather than providing a rational assessment of the actual economic conditions. More>>

Published on Werewolf

 
 

Coronavirus: Health Staff To Meet China Flights

Public health staff will begin meeting flights from China from tomorrow to actively look for signs of the novel coronavirus and provide advice, information and reassurance to passengers. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Education: Resource For Schools On Climate Change

New resource for schools to increase awareness and understanding of climate change... More>>

ALSO:

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 