Greater Wellington community snorkel day
Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council
Community members are encouraged to dive into summer with
Greater Wellington Regional Council’s snorkel day at the
Taputeranga Marine Reserve, on Saturday 1 February 2020.
Greater Wellington’s guides will help community
members explore the spectacular underwater world of the
south coast, and learn about the amazing creatures that live
in the reserve’s protected boundaries.
New
snorkelers are encouraged but must be able to swim.
Wetsuits, snorkels, flippers, guides and safety gear are
provided. Just bring your togs.
Please note the
minimum age is 8 years, and children below 16 must be
accompanied by a snorkelling adult.
Attendees must
register their interest in taking part through the Facebook event so Greater Wellington
can keep them up to date with weather and location
updates.
This event is brought to you by Greater
Wellington Regional Council and Mountains to Sea
Wellington.
In attendance will be Greater Wellington
Regional Council’s keen snorkelers Cr Ros Connelly
(Environment Committee Deputy Chair) and Cr Thomas Nash (Climate Committee – Chair).
The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said. “We are running an established and effective MMP Government, and overseeing a strong economy with low unemployment and growth rates the envy of other countries like Australia and the UK while making critical investments in health, education and reducing child poverty. More>>