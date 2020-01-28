Greater Wellington community snorkel day

Community members are encouraged to dive into summer with Greater Wellington Regional Council’s snorkel day at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve, on Saturday 1 February 2020.

Greater Wellington’s guides will help community members explore the spectacular underwater world of the south coast, and learn about the amazing creatures that live in the reserve’s protected boundaries.

New snorkelers are encouraged but must be able to swim. Wetsuits, snorkels, flippers, guides and safety gear are provided. Just bring your togs.

Please note the minimum age is 8 years, and children below 16 must be accompanied by a snorkelling adult.

Attendees must register their interest in taking part through the Facebook event so Greater Wellington can keep them up to date with weather and location updates.

This event is brought to you by Greater Wellington Regional Council and Mountains to Sea Wellington.

In attendance will be Greater Wellington Regional Council’s keen snorkelers Cr Ros Connelly (Environment Committee Deputy Chair) and Cr Thomas Nash (Climate Committee – Chair).

