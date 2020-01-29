Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police staff a welcome part of Auckland’s Rainbow Parade

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 4:19 pm
Rainbow Pride Auckland


New Zealand Police staff a welcome part of Auckland’s first Rainbow Parade.

Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday 29 January 2020

• Police will join Auckland’s Rainbow Parade

• Strong partnerships formed with Rainbow community groups to showcase commitment to valuing diversity

• New Zealand Police Diversity network to lead the design of parade involvement

Rainbow Pride Auckland (RPA) are excited to welcome New Zealand Police who will be participating in the upcoming Auckland Rainbow Parade. The parade, happening Saturday 29 February along Ponsonby Road will be a celebration of diversity, inclusivity and our wonderful city.

Matt Bagshaw, Chair of the newly formed Rainbow Pride Auckland organisation says, “New Zealand Police share our ambitions of eliminating prejudice and inequality across Aotearoa and their involvement in the parade is one aspect of the organisations continued focus on its core values of respect and valuing diversity.”

RPA are working closely with employees of New Zealand Police to create a strong partnership focused on community integration. Additionally, members of NZ Police who are involved in the Parade have been working with Pride Pledge, including undertaking Rainbow Awareness Training in Auckland.

“We recognise the significant effort and priority the police have placed on making positive changes for the benefit of rainbow people, not only in the office but in the community too. Nobody gets it right all the time but their participation in the parade demonstrates a continued commitment to the betterment of all our communities”, says Matt Bagshaw of RPA.

Superintendent Bruce O’Brien, Relieving District Commander for Auckland City, says the police are looking forward to taking part in the parade and demonstrating its commitment to rainbow communities.

“Valuing diversity is a core value for police in which our staff strive to uphold every day”.

“We are proud of our progress to date and our work to celebrate diversity and support for the rainbow communities. We are determined in our continued effort to make improvements in this space.”

Specific details about the police involvement in the parade is still being worked through by the Police Diversity Liaison Officer (DLO) network.

About Rainbow Pride Auckland

Rainbow Pride Auckland is a newly established not-for-profit organisation with a mission to bring people together to celebrate our stories, courage and the diversity of our rainbow communities.

