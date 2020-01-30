Serious crash, Arrowtown
Thursday, 30 January 2020, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash
in Macetown Valley, Arrowtown.
The crash was reported
about 12.15pm.
A helicopter is responding.
Two people
were reportedly in the vehicle however Police are not yet
able to confirm the extent of any
injuries.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations