Name release - fatal crash, Rotokawa
Police can now name the person who died following a crash at Rotokawa near Taupo on Friday 24 January.
He was 45-year-old Pehekino John Bennett-Te Huia of Taupo.
Police can now name the person who died following a crash at Rotokawa near Taupo on Friday 24 January.
He was 45-year-old Pehekino John Bennett-Te Huia of Taupo.
$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising
“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>
General Election Announced: Set For September 19
The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak
The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>
WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work
The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>
Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding
Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>
PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business
The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>
Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced
With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>