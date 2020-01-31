Update: Taita homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard:

Two people have been charged in relation to the homicide of a 56-year-old man Davis Phillips in Taita on 26 January.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder and a 39-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, both will be appearing in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this but are still asking anyone with information that might assist Police to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





