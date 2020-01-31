A truck has rolled, delays expected
Friday, 31 January 2020, 8:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Customhouse Street, Awapuni, is blocked following a
crash.
Police received a report of a truck rolling close
to a bridge around 6.30am.
No injuries have been
reported.
The road is expected to be blocked for some time
and motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
