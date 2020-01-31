Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$400,000 fund opening for Hamilton community groups

Friday, 31 January 2020, 9:45 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Applications open from 1 February for local community groups to seek a share of more than $400,000 through Hamilton City Council’s 2020 Single-Year Community Grants.

Sandra Larsen, the Council’s Community Funding Advisor, says there has already been plenty of interest in the funding opportunity from community groups, and encourages people to attend one of two free information sessions in February to find out more – the first of them this Saturday.

Grants of up to $8000 are available for not-for-profit community organisations to support small community-led projects which are aligned with the Council’s plans and strategies. Successful recipients will contribute to the social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of the city by delivering community-wide services.

The hotly-contested grants last year received applications for more than double the available funding. Around $310,000 was distributed and this year the total funding pool has been increased to more than $400,000.

“We had 147 applications last year and the assessment committee confirmed 79 successful applications and distributed around $310,000. To give your application the best chance we recommend you get in touch and pop along to one of the sessions,” Sandra says.

The information sessions are held in the Auaha Room, in the front of the Central Library on:

• Saturday 1 February 2020 at 9.30am

• Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 5.30 pm

The funding round opens on 1 February 2020 and applications can be submitted online until the closing date on 1 March 2020.

Applications are assessed by an external panel made up of members of the community and Councillors Mark Bunting and Kesh Naidoo-Rauf. Final decisions on funding are made in April 2020.

For more information contact Sandra Larsen at sandra.larsen@hcc.govt.nz or visit hamilton.govt.nz/communityfunding


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 