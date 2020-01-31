Missing person, Balaclava, Dunedin

Police are appealing for sightings of 15-year-old Danielle Donkins, who is missing from Balaclava, Dunedin.

Danielle was last seen on Saturday 25 January.

She is around 160cm tall and of a slim build.

Police and Danielle’s family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen Danielle, or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200126/2345.

