Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bike Challenge gets rolling with Waterfront event

Friday, 31 January 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Get your bike checked with Torpedo 7 and help kick-off the fourth annual Aotearoa Bike Challenge in Wellington, at the Waterfront behind Te Papa on Monday 3 February.

The bike challenge is a nation-wide event lead by the NZ Transport Agency that runs throughout February and aims to encourage people to jump on their bikes and try riding to work, riding at the weekend, or even just taking their bike for a spin around the block to feel the wind in their hair again.

Greater Wellington Regional Council runs the Aotearoa Bike Challenge for the Wellington region alongside Wellington City Council.

Greater Wellington Travel Choice Coordinator Amelia Wilkins says this initiative is a great way to get businesses and organisations to encourage employees to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting outdoors to exercise.

“Some people enjoy the competition, others prefer the camaraderie, and a large focus this year is encouraging new riders to take the next step in their cycling journeys.

“We really want to encourage people who have a bike collecting dust, to come along to the launch event from midday until 1.30pm on Monday. Bike mechanics will be on hand to give your bike a check over, to give you confidence to get back in the saddle and free-wheeling again.

“There’s also a free Cycle in the City event on this Saturday 1 February in Lyall Bay with Pedal Ready cycle instructors for those who would like to gain more confidence riding on the road,” Amelia says.

A six month e-bike rental with Switched on Bikes, two Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries return trips, and lots of spot prizes are up for grabs for individuals. Workplaces can also win prizes, including a $5,000 electric bike.

“The overall challenge is simple - let’s see which workplaces can get the most people to ride a bike for just 10 minutes or more,” Amelia says.

People can sign up for the challenge any time before or during February.

- To sign up to the Aotearoa Bike Challenge visit www.aotearoa.bike/wellington

- For more information on Cycle in the City visit https://www.pedalready.org.nz/events


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:


WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:

PGF Kaikōura $10.88M: Boost In Tourism & Business

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $10.88 million to boost business and tourism opportunities in Kaikōura, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Whitebaiting: Govt Plans To Protect Announced

With several native whitebait species in decline the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has today released proposals to standardise and improve management of whitebait across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 