Bike Challenge gets rolling with Waterfront event

Get your bike checked with Torpedo 7 and help kick-off the fourth annual Aotearoa Bike Challenge in Wellington, at the Waterfront behind Te Papa on Monday 3 February.

The bike challenge is a nation-wide event lead by the NZ Transport Agency that runs throughout February and aims to encourage people to jump on their bikes and try riding to work, riding at the weekend, or even just taking their bike for a spin around the block to feel the wind in their hair again.

Greater Wellington Regional Council runs the Aotearoa Bike Challenge for the Wellington region alongside Wellington City Council.

Greater Wellington Travel Choice Coordinator Amelia Wilkins says this initiative is a great way to get businesses and organisations to encourage employees to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting outdoors to exercise.

“Some people enjoy the competition, others prefer the camaraderie, and a large focus this year is encouraging new riders to take the next step in their cycling journeys.

“We really want to encourage people who have a bike collecting dust, to come along to the launch event from midday until 1.30pm on Monday. Bike mechanics will be on hand to give your bike a check over, to give you confidence to get back in the saddle and free-wheeling again.

“There’s also a free Cycle in the City event on this Saturday 1 February in Lyall Bay with Pedal Ready cycle instructors for those who would like to gain more confidence riding on the road,” Amelia says.

A six month e-bike rental with Switched on Bikes, two Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries return trips, and lots of spot prizes are up for grabs for individuals. Workplaces can also win prizes, including a $5,000 electric bike.

“The overall challenge is simple - let’s see which workplaces can get the most people to ride a bike for just 10 minutes or more,” Amelia says.

People can sign up for the challenge any time before or during February.

- To sign up to the Aotearoa Bike Challenge visit www.aotearoa.bike/wellington

- For more information on Cycle in the City visit https://www.pedalready.org.nz/events





