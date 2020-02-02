Christchurch Police investigate death
Sunday, 2 February 2020, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Feb 1
At about 5.30 pm today Christchurch Police
responded to reports a person had been injured by a vehicle
on Bevington Street in Avonhead.
Upon arrival, Police
located a person with serious injuries who sadly died at the
scene.
Police are currently speaking to those involved and
enquiries are ongoing to establish the
circumstances.
END
