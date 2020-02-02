Serious Crash - Morrinsville-Tahuna Road

"Two-vehicle collision - Serious Crash - Morrinsville-Tahuna Road - Waikato"

Emergency Services are at the scene of a two-vehicle serious crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road, near Morrinsville.

Police were advised of the incident at around 4pm.

One person is reported to have critical injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

