Serious Crash - Morrinsville-Tahuna Road
Sunday, 2 February 2020, 5:30 pm
"Two-vehicle collision - Serious Crash - Morrinsville-Tahuna
Road - Waikato"
Emergency Services are at the scene of a
two-vehicle serious crash on Morrinsville-Tahuna Road, near
Morrinsville.
Police were advised of the incident at
around 4pm.
One person is reported to have critical
injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked
to avoid the area.
