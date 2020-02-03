Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

West Coast Heavy Rain Event

Monday, 3 February 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management


2 February 2020


Heavy rain has impacted some roads and caused power disruptions in South Westland over the past 12 hours. Met Service are predicting further heavy rain to fall on the West Coast over the next 48 hours and people are advised to keep up with the latest forecasts: https://www.metservice.com/.

SH6 from Haast to Fox is now closed at Thirsty Creek, an update will be provided at 10am tomorrow morning.

All other highways in the Grey and Buller regions are open and clear with business as usual.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Power is off to Fox Glacier and south to Paringa after a fault on the 33 kV line from Fox to Franz Josef.

At this stage Westpower do not expect to restore power this evening and alternative supply options are currently being arranged.

Residents at Fox Glacier are advised to conserve water. Please note a boil water notice continues to be in place: https://www.westlanddc.govt.nz/boil-water-notice-fox-glacier

West Coast Emergency Management staff have been deployed to South Westland this afternoon to support the local communities.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 