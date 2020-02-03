West Coast Heavy Rain Event



2 February 2020



Heavy rain has impacted some roads and caused power disruptions in South Westland over the past 12 hours. Met Service are predicting further heavy rain to fall on the West Coast over the next 48 hours and people are advised to keep up with the latest forecasts: https://www.metservice.com/.

SH6 from Haast to Fox is now closed at Thirsty Creek, an update will be provided at 10am tomorrow morning.

All other highways in the Grey and Buller regions are open and clear with business as usual.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Power is off to Fox Glacier and south to Paringa after a fault on the 33 kV line from Fox to Franz Josef.

At this stage Westpower do not expect to restore power this evening and alternative supply options are currently being arranged.

Residents at Fox Glacier are advised to conserve water. Please note a boil water notice continues to be in place: https://www.westlanddc.govt.nz/boil-water-notice-fox-glacier

West Coast Emergency Management staff have been deployed to South Westland this afternoon to support the local communities.

