Five arrests in Hawke's Bay operation

Monday, 3 February 2020, 8:56 am
Five people have been arrested following an ongoing operation in the Central Hawke's Bay targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

The operation focused on several gang-associated properties over the past few weeks and culminated in a successful search warrant at a Waipukurau address on Thursday 30 January.

Those arrested have been charged with offences relating to the supply of Class A and C drugs and Intimidation.

We believe there will be a significant disruption to the distribution of these drugs in our community as a result of this operation.

Anyone dealing drugs in the Central Hawke's Bay can expect to be the target of similar operations.

Enquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.

