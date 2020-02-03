Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

West Coast and Milford road update, SH6 and SH94

Monday, 3 February 2020, 9:28 am
The highway between Fox Glacier township and Haast in South Westland will reopen at 9.30 am today after rain washed out a culvert at Thirsty Creek late yesterday, after 5 pm.

• (There is footage of the crews starting to clear this culvert yesterday on the West Coast Civil Defence Facebook page.)

• West Coast rainfall links: https://www.wcrc.govt.nz/services/river-heights-rainfall

Milford road staying closed Monday/today and into Tuesday morning

Due to flooding in the south of the South Island, SH94 Milford Rd is expected to remain closed all day Monday as heavy rain is forecast to keep falling. The next update for this road will be 1 pm Tuesday, 4 February.

SH94 (Milford Road) is closed between Cascade Creek and West Gate (the Chasm).

Please check our web maps nzta.govt.nz/traffic and the social media links for updates.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
