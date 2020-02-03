Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Milford Road, SH94 likely to be closed all this week

Monday, 3 February 2020, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency


Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the Milford Road, SH94, could be closed all this week given the damage from torrential rain in the past 24 hours, forecast to continue today and tomorrow.

The road was closed earlier today between Cascade Creek and West Gate (the Chasm). A state of emergency for the Fiordland community board area was declared by Southland Civil Defence before 2 pm today.

A small number of tourists were earlier choppered out from Forks Bridge about 1.5 km from the Homer Tunnel, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown.

A busload of 27 will be airlifted out in the next hour or so at Hollyford Road, he says.

“There is extensive damage from Lake Gunn to the Homer Tunnel which will delay us opening this road quickly and there is still a section we haven’t inspected due to bad weather preventing a fly-over.”

Southland Civil Defence declared a state of emergency for Fiordland community board area at 1.45 pm today. Please read their updates at this page:

https://civildefencesouthland.govt.nz/alert-details/?entry=284

State of emergency declared
This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland
A state of emergency for the Fiordland Community Board area has been declared in Southland to provide a coordinated response to the flooding emergency in Milford Sound Piopiotahi. This will allow agencies in the response to gather resources for the remote area.
Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay said Southland District Council Mayor Gary Tong signed off on the declaration at 1.40pm this afternoon.
Everyone in the Milford township is accounted for and will be staying in Milford Sound Piopiotahi for at least the next day because of flooding in the sound and along Milford Road.
Controller Angus McKay said the 382 people in the Milford area are made up of staff and visitors and are either in Mitre Peak Lodge or on the tourist boats. They have plenty of food and are safe and warm.
The Cleddau River and high tides caused flooding this morning and staff will be monitoring the expected rainfall and tides throughout today and tomorrow.
Milford Road is likely to be closed for some days because of slips and flooding damage. Staff of the roading companies in the Milford Road Alliance are checking the road for vehicles.
The Invercargill emergency centre has been activated to monitor and respond as needed.
What should affected people do?
Put safety first. Don’t take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water.
Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.
For more information head to https://getready.govt.nz/emergency/floods/

NZTA Update page here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/289618

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 