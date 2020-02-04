Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland annual dwelling consents top 15,000 for first time

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

More than 15,000 dwelling consents were issued in Auckland in 2019, an all-time record and an 18 per cent rise in consents issued year-on-year.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said, “Last year, an unprecedented 15,154 dwellings were consented in Auckland—significantly higher than the previous peak of around 13,000 in the mid-1970s.

“To put this number in perspective, 15,154 dwellings consented in Auckland in 2019 is just 38 shy of the total number consented in the four years of 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 combined.

“About 1500 more dwellings were consented in Auckland last year than were consented in all of New Zealand—including Auckland—in 2011.

“As well as this record-breaking total number, 2019 was the first calendar year since records began in which every month saw at least 1000 dwellings consented in Auckland.

“Last year’s figures represent a 48 per cent rise in dwellings consented annually since the Unitary Plan was implemented, showing the positive effect it is having to enable housing supply in Auckland.

“While affordability issues driven by record-low interest rates, high migration and a strong overall economy remain, the record-breaking year for consents in 2019 shows that we are responding to the housing supply challenge and demonstrates how much progress we are making for housing in Auckland.”

Councillor Linda Cooper, chair of Auckland Council’s Regulatory Committee, says, “Council is playing its part to address Auckland’s housing shortage by working smarter to get higher numbers of dwellings consented.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 