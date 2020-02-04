Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Award-winning sculptor to judge Fieldays No.8 Wire National

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Award-winning New Zealand sculptor James Wright will judge the 2020 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award.

He will select the finalist and prize winners of the 24th annual running of the award hosted by Waikato Museum, partnered by Farmlands, and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

Wright is renowned for his large-scale Corten steel sculptures which are found throughout New Zealand in private and public collections, from the Auckland Botanic Gardens to Gisborne’s Eastwoodhill Arboretum.

Drawing inspiration from his heritage and rural upbringing, many of James’ artworks have either won or become ‘People’s Choice’ in several of NZ’s leading sculpture exhibitions. His work has also featured on television shows such as Grand Designs, Design Junkies and Seven Sharp.

Waikato Museum Director Cherie Meecham says: “Having a judge of James Wright’s standing is a coup for the award. It is also extremely fitting to have a sculptor with a rural background who works in steel.”

Wright says: “I’m honoured to judge this innovative award which embodies New Zealand’s rural heritage and culture.”

The award challenges artists to create artworks made from agricultural products, predominantly No.8 wire, and has nearly $10,000 in prize money on offer.

The winner of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award receives $7,000, with prizes of $1,000 and $500 for the second and third placegetters respectively and further prizes awarded for People’s choice and President’s choice.

Entries for the award are now open, and close at 1pm on Friday 13 March 2020.

The award exhibition at Hamilton’s ArtsPost, part of Waikato Museum’s operation, will open from Friday 24 April to Monday 25 May 2020.

To enter the 2020 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award, click here


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 