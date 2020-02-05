SH2 closed following truck crash
Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway Two, Mangatawhiri, is blocked following a
crash involving two trucks.
Police were alerted around
7.15am.
One person is reported to have received moderate
injuries and another minor injuries.
The road is expected
to be blocked for some time and motorists should avoid the
area if
possible.
