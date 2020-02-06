Police are responding to a serious crash in Te Puke
Thursday, 6 February 2020, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious crash on the intersection of
Number Three Road and Macloughlin Road.
Police were
notified of the two car crash at 12:39 today.
Initial
reports suggest one person is seriously injured.
Police
ask that motorists avoid the
area.
