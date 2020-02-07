Name release: State Highway 6, Brightwater crash
Friday, 7 February 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the person who died
following a crash on Saturday 25 January at the intersection
of Lord Rutherford Road and State Highway 6.
He was Kevin
John Edwards, 78, of Wakefield, Tasman.
Police continue to
investigate the circumstances of the
crash.
