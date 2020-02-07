Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Goff welcomes High Court decision

Friday, 7 February 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Goff welcomes High Court decision to dismiss targeted rate judicial review

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he is pleased but not surprised that the Auckland High Court has dismissed an application for a judicial review of the Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR).

The APTR is charged to hotels, motels, serviced apartments and online accommodation providers that are rented for more than 28 nights per year on websites like AirBnB and Bookabach. The revenue raised is used to help fund the activities of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), the council agency tasked with growing Auckland’s visitor economy.

In May 2018, Auckland Council was served with legal proceedings challenging the decision by the council to establish the rate in 2017.

On Wednesday this week, a judgment to dismiss the application was delivered by High Court Justice, Simon Moore.

Phil Goff says, “Tourism has been booming. It is only fair that those benefitting from ratepayer funded tourism promotion pay a fair share rather than that cost falling entirely on ratepayers.

“The targeted rate is a common sense tool that ensures accommodation providers who directly benefit from tourism are contributing to the costs associated with promoting events and marketing Auckland to the world.

“When we introduced the targeted rate, we did so in a fair and transparent manner, following significant public consultation and good faith engagement with the accommodation industry. More than two thirds of Aucklanders who submitted on the rate supported it.

“I’m pleased that the Court has found that the decision to set the targeted rate was not unreasonable, that the Council was not in breach of the Local Government Act, and that it has ultimately dismissed the application for review.”

Among the coming events, in part funded by the rate, are the World Rally Championship, the Round the World Ocean Race stopover, the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the annual Winter Festival and events such as the NZ Fashion Week. These will bring thousands of visitor bed nights to the city from which the industry benefits.

Finance and Planning Committee Chair Desley Simpson says, “I am really pleased with the decision from the Courts. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff who have worked on this for a while. I am now looking forward to getting on with the Annual Plan and 10-year budget process.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 