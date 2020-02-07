Water incident, Ohope Beach
Friday, 7 February 2020, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at Ohope Beach following an incident
this afternoon.
Police were called to the area about
3.50pm after a person was pulled unresponsive from the
water.
That person has since died.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
