World’s Longest Married Couple In New Zealand

NZ’s longest married couple is believed to be also the world’s longest married couple.



“New Zealand couple JERAM & GANGA RAVJI will celebrate 85 years of marriage this April, and both will turn 104 years old in May and June respectively. That is an incredible feat. Based on international media coverage, and a response from Guinness World Records, we also believe it is the world record for a married couple who are both alive,” says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ who have been running the award since 2016.

The longest married couple in the US celebrated their 83rd wedding anniversary in September 2018. Canada’s longest married couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary in 2016 before the husband died. John Henderson, 106, and Charlotte Curtis, 105, were married in Texas, on Dec. 22, 1939, according to Texas marriage records, and are recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest married couple by aggregate age recently celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.



Jeram & Ganga Ravji are being recognised on Valentine's Day 2020, which coincides with National Marriage Week which is the second week of February each year. They have previously been recognised by Family First with an award which has included flowers, chocolates and a professional photo sitting with the Ravji’s extended family which includes 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Due to personal circumstances, the Ravjis have declined any media interviews – which we are respecting.



2020 WINNERS

Photo (below) shows Jeram and Ganga Ravji receiving their prizes from Family First NZ in 2016 – which included a professional sitting for a family portrait with their extended family.

JERAM RAVJI and GANGA JERAM RAVJI

85 years of marriage in April 2020.

