Search For Stephanie Simpson Continues

The search for missing tramper Stephanie Simpson continues today.

The search area has been narrowed to the Pyke Creek area, which consists of extremely challenging terrain.

LandSAR staff, two dog teams, Alpine Cliff Rescue staff from Fox Glacier, and a canyon search and rescue team from Wanaka are assisting with the search today.

Due to the difficult conditions in the area and the necessity for specialist crews, Police do not require any additional volunteers at this time, however we would like to thank those members of the public who have offered assistance.

