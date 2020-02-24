Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Tasman Climate Forum

Monday, 24 February 2020, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Nelson Tasman Climate Forum

This week, the Nelson-Tasman region will take its first steps towards a cohesive, coordinated, community-led plan to tackle climate change.

In a national first, the Nelson-Tasman Climate Forum will unite local and central Government leaders with local climate activists and interested members of the community and invite them to confirm their commitment to taking action by signing a charter.

Forum co-chairs Julian Raine and Julie Nevin say they are delighted at the support the forum has received.

“The Forum is the first of its kind in Aotearoa and, with the support of both Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council, we can show New Zealand how communities can decide, together, how to respond to climate change," says Julie.

The Forum’s launch, on February 29 at Annesbrook Church, Stoke, from 1pm – 4pm, will be attended by Mayors Rachel Reese and Tim King, Minister for Climate Change James Shaw, climate youth leader Raven Maeder, Nelson City Council’s Climate Change Champion Chris Cameron and more than 200 people from the community.

The Forum’s charter will outline a shared understanding, commitment and goals for members - to work with urgency to rapidly reduce our contribution to global warming and protect our communities against its adverse impacts.

Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman member Jenny Easton, a key instigator of the project, says a diverse working group designed the Forum and charter over the past few months.

"We hope that the Forum will be a space for bringing the community together to create strategic action on climate change. The invitation to join is still open - and will always be open - and everyone is welcome."

The Forum will be the starting point for the creation of a draft regional climate strategy, identifying a vision and priorities for action.

Following the launch, members of the Forum will meet monthly to enact and refine the strategy.

The Forum was established with help from Nelson City Council, which allocated $30,000 to the establishment of a climate forum and a climate taskforce after it declared a climate emergency last year.

Mayor Rachel Reese says when she proposed the motion to declare a climate emergency, she was determined it would be more than symbolic.

“Declaring a climate emergency was just the start, now it needs to be backed by action. We’ve put a $500,000 reserve fund aside for climate change initiatives and collaboration with the community is vitally important.

“We are committed to developing an ambitious action plan that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, meets our Zero Carbon Bill targets and supports resilience within Council and our community. We’ve already started on the journey and look forward to broadening the conversation and developing further adaptation and response strategies.”

The Forum will also be attended by Chris Cameron, Nelson City Council’s new Climate Change Champion, who was appointed following the emergency declaration.

“We are excited to support and participate in this unique approach to community engagement on climate change. This is a chance for everyone to come and have a seat at the table with the two Councils and help design the appropriate responses.”

Tasman District Council Mayor Tim King said that in making the decision to sign the charter, the Council saw a regional response as important for the successful achievement of the Forum’s outcomes.

“We are looking forward to working with other councils, business, iwi and interest groups as we work to successfully meet the region’s obligations under the Zero Carbon Act.

“Using the Council’s current Climate Action Plan, developed during the last term, as a guide, we welcome the opportunity to contribute to a wider community conversation alongside our focus on adaptation and community resilience.”

The Forum will be modelled on the Nelson Biodiversity Forum, and its facilitator Peter Lawless will be lending it his expertise.

“I am looking forward to facilitating what I’m sure will be a fascinating discussion. We’ll be talking about all sorts of topics related to climate change that don’t come up in most climate strategies because they are pretty hot topics, like how to make sure everyone gets a fair deal through these changes.”

You can find out more about the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum and sign up to the launch event or the Forum itself at nelsontasmanclimateforum.org or email community@nelsontasmanclimateforum.org

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson Tasman Climate Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 