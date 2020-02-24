Nelson City Council Reopens All Reserves Following Significant Rainfall

After consultation with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Council is pleased to confirm all of Nelson’s parks and reserves are now fully open to the public.

With further significant rainfall over the last few days, the Build Up Index (BUI) has dropped to the low 50s which means it is safe for everyone to access all our reserves once more.

The forecast is for warm, dry weather during the next 10 days, which will see the BUI continue to rise again.

However, provided there is further significant rain during the next month we are confident the reserves can remain open.

Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner says he is happy Nelsonians will be able to enjoy our beautiful outdoor spaces as the summer comes to an end.

“It’s a great opportunity to take out the bike or go for a long walk. We’ll be monitoring the situation closely, and I am sure people will understand if we need to close reserves if the fire risk rises.”

Reserve users are reminded there is still a total fire ban in the Nelson/Tasman region, and this includes the use of fireworks.



